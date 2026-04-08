RBI does not expect Iran war to dent remittances: Governor Sanjay Malhotra

MUMBAI: Amid a fragile truce in West Asia, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the central bank does not expect any immediate disruption to remittance flows due to the Iran war, and indicated that post-war reconstruction demand could, in fact, support inflows.

“We are not anticipating a dent to remittances if the crisis is going to be resolved very soon,” Malhotra said when asked about the potential impact of the conflict. West Asia, led by the six GCC countries, remains the single largest source of remittances to India, accounting for close to 38% of the total of $135.5 billion in the last fiscal.

While uncertainty persists over the durability of the ceasefire, the central bank appears upbeat about near-term trends. Malhotra noted that remittance sources have diversified over time, reducing dependence on the Gulf region.

“Our remittances actually come from a rather diverse set of regions in which the share of the Gulf countries has declined over the years,” he said.