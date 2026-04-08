Rising employee costs lead surge in corporate expenses, squeezing India Inc margins: RBI

Employee costs have emerged as the fastest-growing expense for Indian companies, adding to broader cost pressures and weighing on corporate profitability amid an already challenging operating environment, according to the RBI’s April 2026 monetary policy report.
Across sectors, firms are reporting a steady rise in wage bills driven by annual increments, hiring in specialised roles and retention efforts in a competitive talent market. This trend has been particularly visible in IT services, financial services, manufacturing and new-age digital businesses, says the report.
According to RBI, companies are facing sustained wage inflation as demand for skilled workers remains strong. Even as hiring has moderated in some sectors, firms continue to invest in high-value talent, pushing up overall employee expenses.
In addition to salaries, higher spending on training, employee benefits and retention incentives has further increased the cost burden. For many companies, employee costs now account for a rising share of total operating expenditure.
Broader cost pressures persist
The increase in employee expenses comes alongside elevated input and financing costs. Volatility in commodity prices—especially energy and raw materials—has kept production costs high, while borrowing costs remain elevated despite the beginning of monetary easing.
This combination has created a multi-layered cost challenge for companies, limiting their ability to protect margins.
Margins under strain
With costs rising across the board, companies are witnessing margin compression. While some firms have attempted to pass on higher costs through price increases, weak or uneven demand has restricted full pass-through.
Consumer-facing sectors, in particular, are seeing pressure as higher prices begin to impact volumes, forcing companies to absorb part of the increase in costs.
The impact of rising employee costs varies across sectors. IT and services firms, where manpower is a key cost component, have seen sharper increases. Manufacturing companies, while more exposed to input costs, are also witnessing higher wage bills due to expansion and capacity utilisation.
Startups and digital businesses, meanwhile, continue to incur high employee costs as they invest in growth and innovation.
Cost rationalisation measures
To counter rising expenses, companies are stepping up cost-control initiatives, including optimising workforce structures, increasing automation to reduce dependency on labour and rationalising discretionary spending. Some firms are also slowing hiring or focusing on productivity gains to manage employee costs more effectively.
RBI expect employee costs to remain elevated in the near term, even as hiring trends stabilise. Any meaningful relief in overall cost pressures will depend on moderation in commodity prices and a faster transmission of lower interest rates.