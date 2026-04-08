Rising employee costs lead surge in corporate expenses, squeezing India Inc margins: RBI

Employee costs have emerged as the fastest-growing expense for Indian companies, adding to broader cost pressures and weighing on corporate profitability amid an already challenging operating environment, according to the RBI’s April 2026 monetary policy report.

Across sectors, firms are reporting a steady rise in wage bills driven by annual increments, hiring in specialised roles and retention efforts in a competitive talent market. This trend has been particularly visible in IT services, financial services, manufacturing and new-age digital businesses, says the report.

According to RBI, companies are facing sustained wage inflation as demand for skilled workers remains strong. Even as hiring has moderated in some sectors, firms continue to invest in high-value talent, pushing up overall employee expenses.

In addition to salaries, higher spending on training, employee benefits and retention incentives has further increased the cost burden. For many companies, employee costs now account for a rising share of total operating expenditure.