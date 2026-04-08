Tata Sons listing: RBI to unveil new NBFC framework

In a likely breather for the Tata Group, which has not secured an exemption from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on listing its holding company Tata Sons, the central bank has said it will soon introduce a revised framework for large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including a fresh classification system.

Tata Sons is currently classified as an upper-layer NBFC under the RBI’s existing framework.

Although the company cleared its debt of over Rs 22,000 crore by March 2024—a key reason for its classification as an upper-layer NBFC—and had sought RBI approval to deregister as an NBFC as early as August 2024, the central bank has not removed it from the upper-layer list. As of the last update in January 2026, Tata Sons continues to remain on the list, which comprises 15 entities.

The proposed framework is expected to reclassify NBFCs into upper, middle and lower layers.

Under current RBI norms, Tata Sons, a core investment company, was required to list by September 30, 2025, following the central bank’s October 2022 directive. Barring Tata Sons, all other entities have complied with this requirement.

“We are coming up with a new framework for NBFCs. Very soon, we should be doing so,” RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra told reporters at the customary post-policy press conference.

He added that the new framework would categorise NBFCs based on their size.