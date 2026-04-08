Up to 92 bps transmission in lending rates, 97 bps in deposits as easing cycle gains traction: RBI

NEW DELHI: Monetary policy transmission during the ongoing easing cycle has gathered pace, with up to 92 basis points (bps) pass-through to lending rates and as much as 97 bps to deposit rates, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank noted that since the beginning of the rate easing cycle in February 2025, transmission to the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans has been robust, with a decline of 89 bps, while WALR on outstanding loans has fallen by 87 bps. The “interest rate effect” — a cleaner measure of pricing — has declined by 92 bps, indicating strong pass-through to new loans.

On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) has declined by 97 bps for fresh deposits and 47 bps for outstanding deposits over the same period, reflecting significant transmission.

Since February 2025, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 125 basis point from 6.5% to 5.25%.

Mixed movement in recent months

In the second half of 2025-26, however, the transmission dynamics showed some divergence. The median one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of scheduled commercial banks declined by 20 bps, while WALR on outstanding loans softened by 26 bps.

In contrast, WALR on fresh loans rose marginally by 5 bps during the period (up to February 2026), largely due to a compositional shift in credit towards sectors with relatively higher interest rates.

On the deposit side, WADTDR on outstanding deposits declined by 20 bps, while rates on fresh deposits increased by 4 bps, as banks stepped up efforts to mobilise funds amid strong credit demand.

EBLR share rises, aiding transmission

The RBI attributed the improved transmission largely to the rising share of external benchmark-based lending rate (EBLR)-linked loans. Their share in total outstanding floating rate loans increased to 65.4% as of December 2025 from 62.9% in June 2025.

Consequently, the share of MCLR-linked loans declined to 32.0%. Since EBLR loans are typically linked to the policy repo rate and reset faster, they enable quicker transmission of policy changes.

Private sector banks, which have a higher proportion of EBLR-linked loans, recorded stronger transmission compared to public sector banks, where MCLR-linked loans still account for a significant share. Foreign banks witnessed the highest pass-through, reflecting their greater reliance on external benchmarks.