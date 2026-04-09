India rides out global storm with strategic calm: Jyotiraditya Scindia

India has been able to navigate the current global turbulence through a combination of democratic maturity, strategic diplomacy, diversification and decisive policymaking, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by the All India Management Association in New Delhi, Scindia highlighted the challenges posed by ongoing global instability, including disrupted supply chains, heightened geopolitical tensions and volatility in energy markets.

“The current instability has sent shockwaves through the global system, affecting supply chains and energy markets. In such an environment, where energy remains the backbone of economies, India has managed to navigate these choppy waters,” he said.

The minister credited the Centre’s proactive approach, noting that over the past few weeks, the Prime Minister has put in place a structured framework to address emerging challenges and convert them into opportunities.

He pointed out that India has strengthened engagement with multiple countries while ensuring continuity in critical supply routes. “Indian vessels continue to move through the Strait of Hormuz and reach our shores, while we ensure that domestic stakeholders are protected from global volatility,” Scindia said.

According to him, this reflects the country’s growing institutional strength across governance, diplomacy and execution.

Turning to the telecom sector, Scindia said the government is investing over ₹1.39 lakh crore to expand broadband connectivity across the country, with the goal of linking every village through optical fibre networks. He added that 45% of the allocation is earmarked for capital expenditure, while the remaining 55% will be used to maintain the infrastructure over the next decade.

A 10% increase in broadband penetration, he noted, has the potential to significantly boost economic growth.

Looking ahead, Scindia projected that India could add between $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion to its GDP over the next five to ten years through such initiatives.