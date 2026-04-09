LPG supply stable despite Strait of Hormuz tensions: Petroleum secretary

India’s LPG supply remains normal, with vessels continuing to arrive via the Strait of Hormuz despite recent geopolitical tensions, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal said on Thursday.

Mittal, speaking at a conference on energy security and India’s growing gas demand, said ships have been continuously arriving through the strait despite concerns over disruptions.

“I don’t see any problem anywhere. All domestic supplies are at 100%... ships have been continuously coming even when there was a blockage. It takes its normal travel time. We are not talking about any delay in crossing the Strait,” he said.

He noted that nearly 90% of India’s crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical route for the country’s energy security. India currently sources crude oil from 41 countries, natural gas from 30 countries, and LPG from 13 countries, which must be considered in future policy planning.

Referring to recent developments in West Asia, Mittal said the crisis highlights the need to remain prepared for disruptions even when systems appear stable. He added that energy security is not just about availability, but also affordability, sustainability, and resilience of supply systems, with natural gas playing a key role as a transition fuel.

He also said long-pending regulatory and operational issues are now being addressed with greater urgency, with multiple approvals being fast-tracked. However, challenges remain in expanding the city gas distribution (CGD) network. Around 10,000 PNG connections are added daily, but nearly one crore applications are still pending.

He pointed to issues such as shortage of skilled manpower, including trained plumbers, and consumer preference for LPG cylinders due to familiarity and convenience. The government is also encouraging industries to shift to PNG, in some cases linking access to commercial LPG with readiness to adopt PNG.

Mittal emphasised that improving customer experience is equally important. He said the process of getting a PNG connection should be simple, transparent, and user-friendly, with fewer steps and better coordination among stakeholders. Digitisation and standardisation of processes will be key to faster expansion of the network.