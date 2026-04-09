Mercedes maintains lead in luxury car market, top-end luxury vehicle sales grew by 25% in Q1CY26

On the back of strong demand for top-end luxury vehicles (starting ex-showroom price of Rs 1.4 crore), Mercedes-Benz reported its best-ever fiscal sales, with 19,363 units retailed in the April 2025-Mar 2026 period (up from 18,928 units in FY 24-25). Going forward, the German marquee brand expects to clock single-digit growth despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds.

The company also claimed of mainting leadership in the luxury car market during the January-March quarter by retailing 5,131 units, up 7% (Q1 2025: 4775 units). On Wednesday, BMW had posted 17% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth to 4,567 units in Q1 of calendar year 2026.

Mercedes-Benz’s Top-End Luxury segment that comprises models like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range continued its high growth trajectory. Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by a strong 25% in Q1 2026 and by 16% in FY 25-26. Notably, in FY 2025-26, 27% of all luxury cars sold by Mercedes-Benz in India were ‘Top-End Luxury’ vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz’s ‘Core’ segment also contributed to the sales performance in FY 25-26 and in Q1 2026. The Core segment includes models such as C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs. The Long Wheelbase E-Class remains the highest-selling luxury car in India.

Mercedes-Benz’s entry luxury models are defined by strong product content and a superior value proposition. In FY 2025–26, the segment saw an 18% decline within a market increasingly dominated by lower-price products supported by deep discounting, said the automaker. Mercedes said that it will continue to focus on feature-rich vehicles, underscoring a value-oriented sales approach.