NRI term insurance demand doubles in two years, West Asia tensions trigger 35 pc monthly surge

CHENNAI: The demand for term insurance among non-resident Indians (NRIs) has doubled in the last two years, witnessing a steep 35% month-on-month spike, reportedly driven by the West Asia crisis.

According to data released by insurance aggregator Policybazaar on Thursday, younger buyers in the age group of 25–35 years are driving this growth, as global uncertainty is forcing NRIs to invest in term insurance to secure their families.

Of the total demand, 54% comes from individuals in the 25 to 35 age group, up from 44% in 2024. This sharp shift towards younger buyers reflects protection-first financial planning among globally travelling professionals.

The West Asia corridor contributes over 50% of total demand, with recent geopolitical tensions pushing NRIs to prioritise financial protection for families back home.