RBI proposes one-hour delay in digital transactions above Rs 10,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a set of new safeguards for digital payments, including a one-hour delay for certain transactions, mandatory additional authentication for vulnerable users, caps on credits into bank accounts, and a universal kill switch to block transactions, as it looks to curb a sharp rise in online frauds.

In a discussion paper released on Thursday, the central bank outlined four key proposals that seek to introduce targeted friction in high-risk transactions while preserving the ease of low-value digital payments.

At the core of the proposals is the introduction of a mandatory time lag for authorised push payment (APP) transactions above Rs 10,000. Under this framework, such transactions would be delayed by up to one hour at the payer’s end, allowing customers to cancel transfers during this cooling-off window.

The RBI said this could help disrupt fraudsters who rely on urgency and psychological pressure, and provide a critical window for detection and intervention.

Another key proposal is the introduction of additional authentication through a trusted person for high-value transactions by vulnerable sections such as senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

For transactions above Rs 50,000, these users may need approval from a nominated individual before funds can be transferred. The measure is aimed at reducing losses from impersonation and coercion-based frauds, which disproportionately affect such groups.