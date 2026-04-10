Air India going through a challenging period: Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran acknowledged that Air India is going through a challenging period and that they remain committed to building a world-class airline.

“While our future is bright and we have laid a solid foundation for our ambitions, we are going through a challenging time, the impact of which is most visible in the airline industry…The Tata Group remains committed to the Air India group. The Board is fully supportive and will continue to work closely with the management team," said Chandrasekaran while speaking at an Air India employee town hall on Friday.

The town hall meeting was conducted days after Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson announced his resignation amid mounting losses and operational challenges. According to reports, the airlines' losses could be as high as Rs 20,000 crore in the recently concluded financial year 2025-26.

The losses have escalated to record levels due to frequent airspace closures in West Asia and a permanent closure in Pakistan since March last year, rising expenses and the impact of rupee devaluation against the US dollar.

These challenges exacerbate the repercussions from the tragic Ahmedabad (Flight Al 171) crash on June 12, 2025, which resulted in 241 people on board and 19 people outside losing their lives.

“We remain committed to building a world-class airline. Our vision is to connect India to the world, and to establish service standards where there is as much dignity and respect for the passenger in the last row as there is for the passenger in the front row,” said Chandrasekaran in the gathering.