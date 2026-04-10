More rupee volatility ahead as RBI-ordered dollar supply ends

With the Reserve Bank of India’s April 10 deadline for capping banks’ end-of-day net open position (NOP) in the rupee at $100 million ending on Friday, forex market experts expect increased volatility in the currency as the additional dollar supply dries up.

The rupee—which lost 9.9% in FY26—came under intense pressure amid a sharp spike in crude prices following the conflict involving Iran in March. In that month alone, it fell nearly 5% and breached the 95-per-dollar mark. To stem the slide, the RBI on March 27 cracked down on speculative positions by capping banks’ net open positions in the forex market at $100 million by the end of each day, effective April 10. At the time, banks held nearly $40 billion in such open positions. Requests by banks for more time were declined by the regulator.

As this measure did not yield the desired results, the RBI took stricter action on April 1, intervening heavily in both the non-deliverable forwards (NDF) and deliverable markets. It barred banks and dealers from rebooking cancelled trades, which helped stabilise the rupee. The currency then rallied 1.9% in a single day—its best performance since 2013—and has since gained about 2.7%.

According to Jefferies, banks collectively held around $40 billion in open rupee positions before the RBI’s intervention. Even a Re 1 adverse move during unwinding could have resulted in losses of about Rs 4,000 crore in the March quarter. The brokerage noted that while public sector banks had exposure within the permissible 25% of equity capital, private sector banks had exposures averaging over 125%, and foreign banks had exposures running into several multiples.