Panel suggests pre-insolvency mechanism, greater PSU participation for faster resolution of real estate distress

NEW DELHI: A government-appointed panel has called for a pre-insolvency restructuring framework and a larger role for public sector entities to resolve stress in the real estate sector.

The committee has argued that the current Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), though effective in select cases, often proves too slow and value-destructive for real estate projects, where timely completion is critical. Instead, it has proposed a framework that prioritises early intervention before insolvency admission, allowing lenders and developers to resolve stress while projects are still viable.

At the core of the recommendations is the creation of a structured pre-CIRP resolution mechanism, supported by early warning systems that can flag financial distress at the project level. The panel noted that delays in recognising and addressing stress often push projects into formal insolvency, by which time costs escalate, litigation mounts, and investor interest wanes. A pre-emptive approach, it said, would allow stakeholders to restructure debt, infuse last-mile funding, and realign project timelines without the procedural delays associated with the IBC.

Complementing this is a strong push for greater participation by public sector undertakings (PSUs) in reviving stalled housing projects. The committee has proposed the creation of PSU-backed platforms or vehicles that can step in to take over incomplete developments, provide funding support, and ensure execution. Such entities, backed by stronger balance sheets and institutional credibility, could play a critical role in restoring confidence among homebuyers and lenders, particularly in large, complex projects where private bidders have shown limited appetite.

A report submitted by the committee highlighted the potential participation of public sector undertakings (PSUs)—such as NBCC, HUDCO, and state housing or development boards—as resolution applicants where private-sector interest is limited but public-interest stakes are significant.