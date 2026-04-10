RBI proposes ‘revised’ criteria for upper layer NBFCs

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed changes in the criteria for identifying upper layer non-banking finance companies, pitching for an asset-size-based approach as against the earlier parametric system and also inclusion of state-run non-banks into the list.

According to the draft guidelines, upper layer NBFCs will be those having assets of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

"With a view to adopt a transparent, simple and absolute criteria for identification of upper layer NBFCs, it is proposed to replace the existing methodology with asset size criteria, which is currently proposed as Rs 1,00,000 crore and above," the draft put on the RBI website said Friday.

The draft comes at a time when the listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, is under intense public debate and all eyes are focused on whether the entity, a core investment company, gets a reprieve.