Sensex, Nifty log best weekly gains in 5 years as ceasefire and softening oil prices lift sentiment

India's equity market made a sharp recovery and snapped a six-week losing streak with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty logging their best weekly gains in recent years.

Backed by a ceasefire in West Asia that led to a sharp drop in crude oil prices, the BSE Sensex and Nifty gained nearly 6% each in the recently concluded trading week, their strongest weekly rise in percentage terms since February 5, 2021.

The broader market also rallied with the midcap and small-cap indices rising nearly 8% this week.

Realty, automobiles, consumer durables and banking stocks outperformed this week, signalling a gradual pickup in risk-on sentiment. Investors’ wealth surged by a massive Rs 29 lakh during the week as the market cap of all BSE-listed companies grew from Rs 421.81 lakh crore to Rs 450.94 lakh crore.

However, despite the gains, the indices remain 4-5% below pre-crisis levels. On February 27, a day before the West Asia crisis erupted, the Sensex closed at 81,287 and the Nifty at 25,179.

In the month of March, when war raged and crude oil hovered at $100-120 per barrel, both benchmarks had plunged 11-12%, their steepest monthly drop in years.