Tata Sons listing essential for governance, public interest: Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry

NEW DELHI: Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry on Thursday reiterated the need for listing Tata Sons, calling it a necessary step to strengthen corporate governance, transparency and accountability within the Tata Group.

In a media statement, Mistry said a timely listing of Tata Sons is not merely a matter of regulatory compliance but a critical evolution for the group.

He noted that no clear, evidence-based case has been presented to suggest that a public listing would harm the interests of the trusts that hold a majority stake in Tata Sons or affect their ability to serve beneficiaries.

“The listing of Tata Sons is fundamentally in the public interest,” he said, adding that a publicly listed holding company would improve board accountability, widen the investor base and help secure long-term value for stakeholders.

Mistry further said that a listing would unlock value for millions of retail shareholders and create a more predictable and robust dividend stream for the Tata Trusts. He also underlined that enhanced transparency could expand the group’s social and philanthropic impact.

Calling the Tata Group a legacy built on trust and public purpose, Mistry said compliance with the Reserve Bank of India’s mandate on listing would only strengthen the conglomerate.

He added that while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group remains in constructive engagement with Tata Sons’ leadership to reach an amicable resolution, it expects a decisive direction from the Reserve Bank of India on the matter.

Mistry also expressed confidence in the Government of India and the RBI to act decisively.

The statement comes amid ongoing discussions around regulatory requirements for large non-banking financial companies, under which Tata Sons has been classified in the upper layer, necessitating a potential listing.