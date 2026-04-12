Digital payments: More safety, a little less speed

India’s digital payments ecosystem has grown at a very fast pace, but the sharp rise in online frauds is forcing a rethink on how instant payments should be. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a set of measures that introduce calibrated friction into high-risk transactions—aimed at giving users more control and time to prevent fraud.

For consumers, these measures could mean a slight shift in how digital payments are experienced. High-value transactions may no longer be instantaneous, and additional checks could come into play in certain situations. However, these measures also provide greater control, more time to act, and stronger protection against fraud. However, these measures also provide greater control, more time to act, and stronger protection against fraud.

At the heart of the proposals is a simple idea -- slow down suspicious or high-value transactions just enough to stop scams, without disrupting everyday payments.

Cooling-off period for high-value transfers

The RBI has proposed a mandatory delay of up to one hour for digital transactions above Rs 10,000. This would apply to authorised push payments—where users themselves initiate the transfer, often under pressure from fraudsters.

The idea is to create a cooling-off window during which the transaction can still be cancelled. Fraudsters typically rely on urgency and psychological manipulation to push victims into acting quickly. By introducing a pause, the central bank hopes to break that chain and give users time to reassess.

For consumers, this means that while smaller, routine payments will remain instant, larger transfers may take slightly longer—but with the added benefit of a safety net.

Extra layer of protection for vulnerable users

Recognising that certain sections are more prone to fraud, the RBI has proposed additional safeguards for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. For transactions above Rs 50,000, these users may be required to get approval from a trusted individual nominated by them.