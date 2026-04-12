Indian IT firms turn to acquisitions as AI squeezes traditional growth

India’s leading information technology companies are accelerating acquisitions as slowing demand and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence begin to reshape the sector’s growth model.

The latest sign of this shift came from Wipro, which this week agreed to acquire Mindsprint from Singapore-based Olam Group for $375 million, alongside an eight-year technology services contract worth more than $1 billion.

This comes after Infosys in March acquired Optimum Healthcare IT and Stratus for $560 million. Further, Tata Consultancy Services also announced plans to acquire US-based Coastal Cloud for $700 million, while Coforge signed an agreement to take over Encora for $2.35 billion, both in December. And in August last year, Wipro acquired Harman DTS for $375 million.

The move is being seen as one of the signals that large IT firms are using mergers and acquisitions to protect revenue growth as clients cut spending on traditional outsourcing work.

For years, India’s biggest software exporters relied heavily on large outsourcing deals in application maintenance, infrastructure management and back-office support. But that model is now under pressure as companies across the world adopt AI tools to automate coding, customer support and internal operations.

Industry analysts say the shift is forcing IT firms to buy specialised capabilities rather than wait for slow organic expansion.