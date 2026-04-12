‘Planning to be present in every state with Edge data centres’

Why is India drawing attractions of data centre ecosystem?



There are several factors due to which data centres has drawn attention of international players: First, India has population of 1.4 billion and it needs a lot of data centres to store its data. The Union government is pushing for data sovereignty, and this can happen only if India has enough data centres. Second, there is no energy constraint as India’s infrastructure is ready for data centres. The power reliability at 220 kV and 400 kV, which are extra high voltage level, is very good. Third, there is huge support from the Centre and state government. A few state governments have come up with state-specific data centre policies. Energy infrastructure and quantity are there in India compared with other geographies where data centres are installing behind the metre gas-fired

power plants for the faster-time-to-the-market, which is 150-200% times expensive than the grid tariff.



What policy change you would want government focus on?



The government should continue to focus on giving single-window clearance for data centres to set up in India.



What is your strategy against the hyperscalers setting up in India?



Most of the hyperscalers coming to India are US-based companies. In spite of these hyperscalers building for themselves, there is a huge co-location data centre industry in the US… If the hyperscalers are not able to build for themselves in the US, then it is unlikely that they would be able to build for India needs, and the country would need co-location players like us.



How are you managing your supply chain system and acquiring of necessary equipment?

Around 90% of suppliers are local. Our suppliers are engineering, electrical, mechanical, structural equipment. These companies provide us diesel generator, transformer, electrical busway system, chiller, and electrical panel, among others. We don’t make investments in GPU, semiconductors and CPUs as well as storage. These are done by our customers. Laying of optic fibre cable and setting up the cable landing station are looked into by our parent company Sify Technologies Ltd.



Can you give mix of your customers in Chennai data centres?



Nearly 70% of customers are hyperscalers, 20% are BFSI segment and remaining are other smaller players. We also have neocloud companies as our customer in Chennai. Across India, at least nine hyperscalers and neocloud companies will make up our 80-90% of our business.



Can you address concern around water and power usage by the data centres?



In India, water usage is very limited in data centres. Water is a concern if you are using evaporative cooling, whereas in the country, we have closed loop water system. Water is pumped in once, it keeps circulating. Water is replenished if there is any leakage in the loop system, which happens to be only a few gallons.

From Sify Infiniti point of view, we are using nearly 58% of our energy consumption is from renewable energy. Industry is urging the government to form a policy which promotes 100% usage of renewable energy for data centres. Right now, open access policy (Green Energy Open Access) Rules, 2022, is designed such a way that we are not able to use renewable power sources not more than 60%.