Shell steps up LNG supplies to India, wins major fertiliser tenders after Gulf disruptions

NEW DELHI: Global energy major Shell plc has ramped up natural gas supplies to India in the wake of disruptions triggered by the West Asia conflict, leveraging its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio to capture a larger share of spot and term demand, including key fertiliser sector tenders.

Industry sources said Shell emerged as a leading supplier in last month's bulk LNG procurement by Indian fertiliser companies, securing a supply of 4 trillion British thermal units out of 6 TBtus volumes tendered, as the government moved to ensure feedstock availability for urea production amid constrained supplies from the Gulf.

With supplies from India's largest LNG supplier in Qatar disrupted by the West Asia conflict, Shell plc's India arm stepped in, importing its largest-ever monthly LNG volumes in March, they said.

Besides fertiliser, Shell India also supplied gas to other industrial users and retailers.

In March, it became India's largest supplier of imported gas.

Shell's ability to step up supplies is backed by its 5 million tonnes-per-year LNG import terminal at Hazira in Gujarat and associated storage infrastructure, along with its position as the world's largest LNG portfolio player, allowing it to source cargoes from multiple regions beyond West Asia to meet demand.