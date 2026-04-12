Why India’s economic problems are your money problems

There is an ongoing conflict in West Asia that is likely to hurt economies even after it ends. India will not be an exception. Let that sink in. The world’s fastest-growing large economy could still do better than many others. However, your money is at odds with any semblance of stability. The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data shows that India has experienced expansionary activity every month. Yet the labour market in India has softened, with unemployment rising, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy report. That is likely to hurt the income side of your household balance sheet if you are the one looking for a new job or expanding your work profile to boost your income.

On the other side, inflation is likely to rise. “Energy price spikes driven by the war in West Asia pose risks to the domestic inflation outlook going forward,” said the latest RBI monetary policy committee report. That means that while income uncertainty rises, your consumption is likely to become more expensive.

That is also reflected in the latest forward-looking consumer survey published by the RBI and in the monetary policy literature. Consumer confidence for the current period deteriorated, and for the year ahead, though optimistic, also declined from the previous round of a similar survey. The RBI survey also shows that household perceptions of employment have worsened for now and for the year ahead.

It is a strange situation in which we hear stories of faster economic growth but poor job prospects.

A recent working paper from Bruegel, a European think tank, reveals that India’s structural economic bottlenecks—primarily a persistent jobs crisis and a lack of manufacturing depth—are directly impacting personal financial stability, leading to lower savings and a growing reliance on debt. García Herrero and R. Sengupta argue in their paper titled ‘Tackling India’s jobs plight: underutilised levers and lessons from China’ that at the heart of India's economic challenge is a structural paradox: high GDP growth is failing to generate sufficient quality employment.

A primary reason for that is a low-par expansion in the manufacturing sector. About 42% of India’s workforce is still employed in low-productivity agriculture, which contributes barely 15-16% to the gross domestic product. Despite that, the rural story is not such a problem for India. RBI’s report observes a strong growth in rural consumption.