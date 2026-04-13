Aster DM Healthcare invests Rs 96 crore to expand Whitefield hospital

BENGALURU: Aster DM Healthcare has invested Rs 96 crore to expand its women and children’s healthcare services at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, adding 159 beds and taking the hospital’s total bed capacity from 380 to 539.
The new facility is called Aster Women & Children. The expansion comes as demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare continues to grow in Bengaluru and surrounding regions, the company said.
The dedicated 159-bed centre will provide specialised maternity care covering the journey from the preconception stage to childbirth. It will also offer services including water birthing, advanced laparoscopic gynaecology, a child development centre, foetal medicine and surgery, a level 3A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), fertility services, neonatal and paediatric surgical care, as well as a paediatric intensive care unit and high dependency unit (HDU).
Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “As demand for high-quality maternal and pediatric care grows, it is essential to scale both capacity and capabilities. At Aster, we remain focused on expanding centres of excellence that deliver compassionate, world-class care.”
He added, “The expansion of our Women & Children facility at Whitefield reflects our commitment to advanced infrastructure and specialised expertise, ensuring comprehensive, end-to-end care for mothers and children under one roof, while setting new benchmarks in the region.”
Speaking at the inauguration, Karnataka’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said the need for focused maternal and child healthcare facilities was increasing rapidly in urban centres such as Bengaluru.
“The need for focused maternal and child healthcare facilities is growing rapidly in urban centres such as Bengaluru, where the demand for specialised and accessible healthcare continues to increase,” he said.
He added, “Dedicated institutions like Aster Women and Children Hospital play an important role in strengthening healthcare delivery by bringing comprehensive obstetric and pediatric services under one roof.”
According to him, such facilities improve access to quality care for mothers and children and contribute to better health outcomes.
The Whitefield expansion is part of Aster’s wider healthcare growth plans in Bengaluru. Alongside the upcoming 500-bed hospital in Yeshwantpur and the 430-bed facility in Sarjapur, the development will take Aster’s total bed capacity in Karnataka to 2,573.
The company said this will further strengthen its presence in the region and place it among the top three private healthcare providers in the state.