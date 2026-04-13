Aster DM Healthcare invests Rs 96 crore to expand Whitefield hospital

BENGALURU: Aster DM Healthcare has invested Rs 96 crore to expand its women and children’s healthcare services at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru, adding 159 beds and taking the hospital’s total bed capacity from 380 to 539.

The new facility is called Aster Women & Children. The expansion comes as demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare continues to grow in Bengaluru and surrounding regions, the company said.

The dedicated 159-bed centre will provide specialised maternity care covering the journey from the preconception stage to childbirth. It will also offer services including water birthing, advanced laparoscopic gynaecology, a child development centre, foetal medicine and surgery, a level 3A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), fertility services, neonatal and paediatric surgical care, as well as a paediatric intensive care unit and high dependency unit (HDU).

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder and Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “As demand for high-quality maternal and pediatric care grows, it is essential to scale both capacity and capabilities. At Aster, we remain focused on expanding centres of excellence that deliver compassionate, world-class care.”