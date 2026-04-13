Failed peace talks, Trump's Hormuz blockade order keep market volatile; Sensex and Nifty fall up to 1%

India’s equity market witnessed heavy selling on Monday morning as Brent crude oil prices surged sharply after recent talks between the US and Iran failed to yield an agreement, and US President Donald Trump ordered the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In intra-day deals, the benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 1,682 points or 2.1% to its day's low of 75,868.32, while Nifty fell 495 points or 2% to its intra-day low of 23,555.60.

As the session progressed, the market recovered from the day’s low and at the end of the trading session, Sensex settled 703 points or 0.91% lower at 76,847.57 while Nifty50 settled 208 points or 0.86% lower at 23,842.65.

The fresh nervousness in the market comes after the Sensex and the Nifty50, supported by a ceasefire in West Asia, gained nearly 6% each last week which was also their strongest weekly rise in percentage terms in five years (since February 5, 2021).

"Markets continue to derive limited support from last week’s ceasefire framework, which remains intact for now and is encouraging selective buying interest along with a buy-on-dips approach. This comes despite an initial negative reaction to the breakdown of US–Iran peace talks and the announcement of a US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed crude prices above $100/bbl. Elevated oil prices are raising concerns around inflation, currency stability, and broader macro balances, thereby weighing on overall sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.