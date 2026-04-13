Markets slide as oil surge, West Asia tensions weigh on sentiment

Indian equity markets ended Monday’s session on a weaker note, as a surge in crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia dampened investor sentiment and curtailed risk-taking.

The benchmark indices declined sharply, with the Nifty 50 closing at 23,842.65, down 207.95 points or 0.86 per cent. The BSE Sensex fell 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 76,847.57.

Market participants remained cautious despite some residual optimism stemming from last week’s ceasefire framework. Analysts noted that uncertainty surrounding global developments continues to overshadow positive cues.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said that while the ceasefire framework has provided limited support and encouraged selective buying, broader sentiment remains fragile. He pointed out that markets reacted negatively to the collapse of US-Iran peace talks and the subsequent announcement of a US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed crude oil prices above the USD 100 per barrel mark.

Elevated oil prices, he added, have intensified concerns over inflation, currency stability, and overall macroeconomic health, thereby exerting pressure on equities.

Selling was broad-based across sectors. The Nifty Auto index dropped more than 2 per cent, while Nifty IT declined 1.16 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma fell 1.29 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. Banking stocks also remained under pressure, with the Nifty Private Bank index ending in negative territory. The Nifty Oil and Gas index slipped 1.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices surged over 7 per cent to hover around USD 102 per barrel, amplifying concerns about inflationary pressures and global economic stability.