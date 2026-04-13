NITES seeks labour ministry audit of POSH compliance at TCS after Nashik harassment allegations

BENGALURU: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an employees’ body representing IT sector workers, on Monday approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking a detailed audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

The move comes in the wake of serious allegations made by eight female employees at the company’s Nashik office, who have accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.

The incident has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised concerns over workplace safety and complaint handling within the organisation.

In a letter addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES urged the ministry to take “immediate and decisive action” by ordering a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.

The employees’ body has sought a detailed review of POSH compliance across all TCS establishments, including the constitution, independence and functioning of internal committees set up to handle complaints of workplace harassment.

NITES has also called for an examination of all sexual harassment complaints received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation over the past several years, along with the action taken in each case.

It further sought an assessment of the role and accountability of the Human Resources department and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.