NITES seeks labour ministry audit of POSH compliance at TCS after Nashik harassment allegations

BENGALURU: The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an employees’ body representing IT sector workers, on Monday approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking a detailed audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
The move comes in the wake of serious allegations made by eight female employees at the company’s Nashik office, who have accused senior colleagues of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.
The incident has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised concerns over workplace safety and complaint handling within the organisation.
In a letter addressed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES urged the ministry to take “immediate and decisive action” by ordering a comprehensive and time-bound audit and inspection.
The employees’ body has sought a detailed review of POSH compliance across all TCS establishments, including the constitution, independence and functioning of internal committees set up to handle complaints of workplace harassment.
NITES has also called for an examination of all sexual harassment complaints received, pending, or disposed of within the organisation over the past several years, along with the action taken in each case.
It further sought an assessment of the role and accountability of the Human Resources department and senior management in handling complaints and ensuring a safe workplace.
Among its key demands, NITES asked for verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or subjected to retaliation.
Beyond TCS, the body also pressed for “a wider state level audit of POSH compliance across IT and ITES companies operating in Maharashtra, especially large multinational organisations.”
It also called for strict directions to fix accountability on employers and management in cases where they fail to ensure a safe, lawful and dignified workplace.
“The employees of this country contribute immensely to the growth of the IT sector and to the economy at large. They deserve workplaces that are safe, respectful, and compliant with the law,” NITES said.
It added, “We, therefore, request the ministry to treat this matter with utmost urgency and seriousness, not only to address the present case but also to ensure that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the country”.
The letter comes days after police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe complaints filed by the eight employees, who alleged that they were mentally and sexually harassed by senior colleagues and that the Human Resources department failed to respond to their complaints.
Police have since arrested seven people in connection with the case, including the company’s female HR manager.
TCS, in a statement said: “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and wellbeing of our employees at the workplace. As soon as we were made aware of the matter in Nashik, we took swift action. The employees being investigated, have been suspended pending enquiry. We are cooperating with the local law enforcement authorities, and any further action will be based on the conclusion of this investigation".