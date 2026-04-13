Tata Sons chief calls Nashik TCS harassment allegations ‘gravely concerning’

As the sexual harassment case at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) takes a religious turn with allegations of forced conversion, the company has initiated a detailed investigation. Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the probe.

Calling the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness, with a thorough investigation already underway.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action had been initiated against the accused employees and that the company was extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigation.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” he said, adding that appropriate and stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.

He also said a detailed inquiry was underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible, with corrective measures to be implemented where necessary.

Last week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe complaints by eight employees who alleged mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues, and inaction by the HR department. Seven people, including a female HR manager, have been arrested.

The incident has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised concerns over workplace safety and complaint handling within the organisation.