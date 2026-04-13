Tata Sons chief calls Nashik TCS harassment allegations ‘gravely concerning’

As the sexual harassment case at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) takes a religious turn with allegations of forced conversion, the company has initiated a detailed investigation. Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, will lead the probe.
Calling the allegations “gravely concerning and anguishing,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the matter was being treated with utmost seriousness, with a thorough investigation already underway.
In a statement, Chandrasekaran said action had been initiated against the accused employees and that the company was extending full cooperation to the ongoing investigation.
“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees,” he said, adding that appropriate and stringent action would be taken against those found guilty.
He also said a detailed inquiry was underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible, with corrective measures to be implemented where necessary.
Last week, police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe complaints by eight employees who alleged mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues, and inaction by the HR department. Seven people, including a female HR manager, have been arrested.
The incident has drawn sharp scrutiny and raised concerns over workplace safety and complaint handling within the organisation.
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has approached the Ministry of Labour and Employment, seeking a detailed audit of Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) compliance at TCS.
In a letter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, NITES called for “immediate and decisive action” through a comprehensive, time-bound audit and inspection.
The employees’ body has sought a review of POSH compliance across all TCS establishments, including the functioning and independence of internal complaints committees.
It has also demanded an examination of all sexual harassment complaints—past and present—and the action taken, along with an assessment of the role of HR and senior management.
NITES further urged verification of whether employees were discouraged from reporting complaints or faced retaliation.