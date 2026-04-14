India Inc bets on mid-level talent; expects moderate salary hikes: Report

MUMBAI: Amid concerns over attrition, India Inc expects hiring to remain focused on mid-level roles, with salary hikes likely to stay moderate at around 5-10 per cent in 2026-27, a report said on Tuesday.

Hiring demand is expected to be concentrated at the mid-level, with 49 per cent of respondents identifying mid-level professionals as the primary focus area, according to a report by workforce staffing services and HR solutions Genius HRTech.

In terms of overall workforce expansion, the report revealed that 28 per cent of organisations plan to increase hiring significantly by more than 10-15 per cent, while 43 per cent expect only minimal growth within 0-5 per cent.

On the compensation front, organisations are preparing for a competitive salary landscape in 2026-27, as 34 per cent of respondents plan salary increases exceeding 10 per cent, while 46 per cent anticipate moderate increments between 5-10 per cent, the report revealed.

Regulatory and labour reforms are expected to play a crucial role, with 57 per cent of organisations indicating significant restructuring of compensation frameworks to ensure compliance, keeping in mind the restructuring of the Labour Codes.

Increment distribution is expected to favour mid-senior level employees at 48 per cent, followed by junior and senior levels at 26 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the report found that attrition continues to be a key area of concern for organisations with a majority 55 per cent of respondents anticipating attrition levels between 10-20 per cent, while 15 per cent expect the level to exceed 20 per cent.

It revealed that mid-senior level employees are the most vulnerable segment, with 67 per cent of organisations highlighting them as most susceptible to attrition.

Regionally, the South zone stands out, with 55 per cent of respondents predicting the highest attrition levels, said the report.