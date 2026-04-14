Indian IT firms move beyond software as industry shifts towards physical AI infrastructure

India’s information technology services industry is moving beyond its traditional role as a software and outsourcing powerhouse, with leading firms increasingly stepping into the physical infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence at scale.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in its Q4 earnings call said its Hyperworld business had made “significant progress” in building AI infrastructure capacity. The company said this includes customer commitments, land parcel finalisation and partnership agreements, as it works towards a one-gigawatt capacity buildout.

TCS said customer demand is now converging around large anchor AI workloads in the 100 to 200 megawatt range per customer, signalling a shift from pilot AI projects to large-scale compute infrastructure.

The latest infrastructure push follows TCS’s earlier announcement that OpenAI had signed up as a customer for its data-centre business, with an initial 100 MW capacity plan and an option to scale to 1 GW in India.



Industry Shift

Further, HCLTech in its Q3 earnings press conference said that the company is seeing demand rising in areas such as robotics, AI factories, data centres and semiconductor engineering. “We see continued momentum in AI-powered solutions like physical AI, which is robotics, AI factory, custom silicon engineering for edge inferencing chips,” management said.

It also said spending is increasingly moving away from traditional discretionary technology areas towards foundational AI infrastructure. “There is so much Capex investments going into data centres,” management said, adding that professional services linked to robotics, physical AI and edge inferencing silicon are seeing strong momentum.