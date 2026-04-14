India’s UPI hits 228.5 billion transactions in 2025, up 33%: Worldline report

India’s digital payments ecosystem saw remarkable growth in 2025, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) handling 228.5 billion transactions—a 33% increase from the previous year—according to a report by Worldline.

The total value of UPI transactions reached Rs 299.74 trillion, reinforcing its status as the primary mode of everyday payments across the country. The report, titled India Digital Payments Report – Year 2025 in Review, highlights a clear shift toward a micro-transaction economy, where digital payments are steadily replacing cash for small-value purchases in areas like local retail, transport, and daily services.

This trend is reflected in the declining average ticket size (ATS) of UPI transactions. Overall ATS dropped by 9% to Rs 1,314, while merchant transaction ATS fell to Rs 592, indicating increased use for routine, low-value payments.

UPI continues to lead across both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) segments. Notably, P2M transactions rose 34% to 143.82 billion, underlining its growing importance in merchant payments.

Infrastructure supporting digital payments also expanded significantly. The number of UPI QR codes grew 15% year-on-year to 731.38 million, while point-of-sale (PoS) terminals increased to 11.48 million.