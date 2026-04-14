IT Department employees write to Centre, warn of graded agitation if 'long pending' issues not addressed

Employees at the Income Tax Department have written to the Union Government, warning of graded protests starting from April 16, if their "long pending" issues and "precarious" working conditions are not resolved.

The letter by the Joint Council Action (JCA), comprising two major employee associations of the department --Income Tax Employees Federation (ITEF) and Income Tax Gazetted Officers' Association (ITGOA)-- was addressed to the Revenue Secretary under the Union Finance Ministry.

The ITEF and ITGOA represent about 97 per cent of the department's workforce that works to collect revenue for the government under the direct tax category. Officers from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) constitute the third association, and they lead the department as heads of various verticals.

In the latter dated April 6, JCA detailed ten-point pending issues and blamed the "persistent apathy" of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in resolving it. The CBDT frames policy for the tax department.

"The impeded career progression and bleak prospects of promotion, irrational annual general transfers, precarious service conditions coupled with unjustified work pressure, irrational and unrealistic targets and severe shortage of manpower and essential infrastructure have pushed our members to the brink," the JCA said.

It claimed the members of the two associations have been "pushed with our back towards the wall" and that demoralisation has "hit the nadir."