Nirav Modi's plea against extradition to be treated as 'confidential' after European Court of Human Rights order

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in France's Strasbourg has granted anonymity to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, paving way for his case proceedings to be conducted away from the public glare, PTI reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

Modi had approached the ECHR after his plea against extradition to India was rejected by the UK's High Court of Justice. The UK is a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights.

"In cases where an applicant has been granted anonymity and the case file is confidential, the court cannot provide any information about that case," the ECHR Press office was quoted as saying by PTI.

In around a fortnight, the ECHR is likely to conduct a hearing on Nirav Modi's plea.

The court will also hear the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), following which it might give a verdict, sources said.

If Modi's plea is rejected, it will eliminate the final legal hurdle for his extradition to India from the UK, where he is lodged in a London prison.

In March, the UK's High Court of Justice rejected Modi's petition to reopen his case against extradition, relying on the "quality of assurances" given by the Indian government, which it said were "comprehensive" enough to neutralise the risk of torture that might have barred his transfer to India.