Two-wheelers drive India’s auto market surge, sales jump nearly 20% in March

India’s automobile industry ended the financial year on a strong footing, with major vehicle categories posting robust double-digit growth in March 2026, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Tuesday.

The two-wheeler segment led the expansion, reflecting broad-based demand and sustained positive sentiment in the sector.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 16% year-on-year to 4,42,460 units in March 2026, compared with 3,81,358 units in the same month last year. The increase points to steady consumer demand and a healthy flow of new model launches across manufacturers.

Two-wheelers recorded a sharp 19.3% growth, with total sales climbing to 19,76,128 units from 16,56,939 units in March 2025. Within the category, scooters outperformed motorcycles, growing 29.8% to 7,61,422 units, while motorcycle sales rose 12.9% to 11,68,514 units.

Three-wheelers also saw strong growth, with sales increasing 21.4% to 76,273 units compared to 62,813 units a year earlier.

The overall performance helped the auto industry close the financial year on a positive note, with healthy growth across segments. The data does not include luxury carmakers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and Volvo.

Overall, the figures highlight continued momentum in India’s auto sector, supported by improving demand conditions and a steady pipeline of products.

(With inputs from ANI)