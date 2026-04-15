India’s exports rise 4.22% to USD 860 billion in FY26, but trade gap expands sharply

India’s exports rose 4.22% to USD 860.09 billion in FY 2025–26, while imports grew at a faster 6.47% to about USD 970 billion, resulting in a wider overall trade deficit, according to data shared by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.

Total exports increased from USD 825.26 billion in 2024–25 to USD 860.09 billion in 2025–26. During the same period, imports climbed from USD 919.92 billion to around USD 970 billion.

As a result, India’s combined merchandise and services trade deficit widened to USD 119.30 billion in 2025–26, up from USD 94.66 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Merchandise exports saw a marginal rise to USD 441.78 billion in 2025–26 from USD 437.70 billion a year earlier, while merchandise imports increased more sharply to USD 774.98 billion from USD 721.20 billion.

Services continued to be a strong driver of trade performance. Services exports rose to USD 418.31 billion from USD 387.55 billion, while services imports also increased to USD 204.42 billion from USD 198.72 billion.

Excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, India’s trade position remained broadly balanced. Exports in this category rose to USD 777.98 billion from USD 732.05 billion, while imports increased to USD 702.98 billion from USD 653.31 billion. However, the trade surplus in this segment narrowed slightly to USD 75.00 billion from USD 78.74 billion.