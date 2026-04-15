India's wholesale inflation climbs to 3.88% in March: Govt data

India’s wholesale inflation, measured by the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI), rose to 3.88% in March 2026, according to provisional data released by the government.

The year-on-year increase, compared with March 2025, reflects a broad-based rise in prices across key sectors. The Ministry of Commerce & Industry attributed the uptick mainly to higher prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, manufactured goods, non-food articles, basic metals, and food items.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices gained momentum, with WPI rising 1.64% over February 2026. The primary articles segment, which holds a 22.62% weight in the index, increased by 2.28%, with its index climbing from 192.9 to 197.3.

Within this category, crude petroleum and natural gas prices surged sharply by 36.16%, while mineral prices saw a marginal rise of 0.12%. In contrast, food articles and non-food articles declined by 0.85% and 0.22%, respectively.

The fuel and power index rose 4.13% to 153.7, driven largely by an 8.77% increase in mineral oil prices. However, this was partially offset by a 5.07% drop in electricity prices.

Manufacturing, which carries the largest weight in WPI at 64.23%, recorded a 0.88% increase. Sixteen out of 22 industry groups saw price gains, particularly in food products, chemicals, basic metals, and textiles. Meanwhile, prices declined in sectors such as machinery and equipment, beverages, and computer and electronic products.

The WPI Food Index, which combines food articles and manufactured food products, edged down slightly from 192.9 in February to 192.8 in March. Despite this marginal monthly dip, its annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 1.85%.

The Ministry also released final data for January 2026, showing overall wholesale inflation at 1.68% for that month. March’s figures are provisional and based on a weighted response rate of 77.8%, and may be revised in the future.

(With inputs from ANI)