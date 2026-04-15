Japanese medical device maker Create Medic Co Ltd to commence sales offices in Chennai

CHENNAI: Japanese medical device manufacturer Create Medic Co Ltd on Wednesday announced its expansion plans in India by setting up its dedicated sales office in Chennai with an initial investment of Rs 5 crore.

The healthcare product manufacturer, which has manufacturing units in China, Japan and Vietnam and specialises in silicone catheter technology, will operate under its Indian subsidiary, Create Medic India and has plans to set up a manufacturing unit in India as it is generating revenues from the country.

The company would also set up its sales offices in Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad in the next five years. Katsuaki Yamane, MD of Create Medic India, said that the company has plans to collect revenue of Rs 20 crore in the short term and Rs 100 crore in the long term from the Indian markets.

Osamu Imazawa, President of Create Medic Co., said, “The large Indian medical infrastructure is seeing a growth rate of 8% for its products.”