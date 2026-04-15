Tech Mahindra denies bias claims after viral Goregaon post sparks controversy online

Fresh allegations have emerged against Tech Mahindra after claims circulated online about an allegedly divisive atmosphere at its Goregaon office in Mumbai, adding to the ongoing scrutiny of workplace conduct in India’s IT sector.

The issue came to light after a screenshot of a message was shared on X by Ashutosh J Dubey. Dubey said the message had been sent to him by an anonymous employee of the company.

The sender raised concerns over alleged religious bias in recruitment, uneven application of office rules, and preferential treatment during certain religious occasions at the Goregaon campus. The message also referred to the role of a Human Resources official in hiring decisions and claimed that the work environment had become uncomfortable for some staff members.

A separate image that circulated alongside the post reportedly referred to a “Footwear Free Zone” during Ramzan for prayers and iftar. However, the company has denied any connection to the image.

At present, the authenticity of the anonymous message shared online has not been independently verified.

Responding to the controversy, a Tech Mahindra spokesperson issued a strong denial and said an internal review had already been carried out.

“This is with reference to recent social media posts alleging religious bias within Tech Mahindra. We take such concerns seriously and conducted an internal review, which found these claims to be inaccurate and unfounded. We confirm that the image titled ‘Footwear Free Zone’ is not from any of our offices, and the anonymous post regarding hiring practices is false.

At Tech Mahindra, we are firmly committed to building an inclusive, respectful workplace where every individual is treated with dignity and fairness, without discrimination of any kind, including on the basis of religion. We will continue to review our policies and processes to ensure that our values are upheld consistently, and that no coercive or inappropriate conduct is permitted or carried out in any manner whatsoever.”

The company’s response comes at a sensitive time for the industry. The allegations surfaced shortly after the controversy involving Tata Consultancy Services at its Nashik campus, where some team leaders were arrested over allegations linked to sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.