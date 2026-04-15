Trade deficit hits 3-year high of $119 bn in FY26; US surplus narrows to $34 bn

India’s trade deficit widened to a three-year high of $119.3 billion in FY26, driven by a surge in gold and silver prices and a sharp drop in exports to West Asia בעקבות the Iran crisis, according to government data released on Wednesday.

While exports posted moderate growth of 4.22% to $860 billion during the year, imports rose at a faster pace of 6.5% to $979.4 billion, significantly widening the overall trade gap, data from the Commerce Ministry showed.

India’s trade surplus with the United States narrowed to $34.4 billion in FY26 from $43 billion a year earlier. Exports to the US remained largely flat, rising just 1% to $87 billion, while imports from the country jumped 16% to $53 billion.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said the West Asia crisis had a severe impact on India’s trade flows, affecting both exports and imports. Exports to the region plunged 57.95% to $3.5 billion in March, while imports fell 51.64% during the same period.

Despite continued pressure on merchandise trade amid geopolitical tensions, services trade provided a cushion. Services exports grew nearly 8% to $418.31 billion in FY26 from $387.55 billion a year earlier, while services imports rose to $204.42 billion from $198.72 billion, helping offset part of the merchandise trade deficit.