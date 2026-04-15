Vinfast expands electric car portfolio, all set to enter two-wheeler market in H2

MUMBAI: Vietnamese automaker Vinfast is bringing two electric passenger vehicles to the Indian car market. The company on Wednesday launched the all-electric VF 7 MPV at Rs 24.49 lakh to target personal-use customers and will soon introduce a taxi variant, branded Limo Green, at a lower price point for fleet operators.

Highlighting its commitment to the Indian market, Vinfast stated that it will continue to expand its product portfolio here with at least two new launches per annum. The NASDAQ-listed automaker would also be entering India’s electric two-wheeler market by launching an e-scooter in the second half of calendar year 2026.

Initially, Vinfast’s 2Ws will arrive in India as CKD (completely knocked down) units from Vietnam and be assembled at its plant in Tamil Nadu. VinFast India CEO Tapan Ghosh said that the two-wheelers will be sold in separate dealer showrooms. He added that like their four-wheelers, the two-wheelers will be positioned as premium but affordable.

While the company at present competes with Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki among others in the electric passenger vehicle market, an entry into the two-wheeler space will pitch them directly against the likes of TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Ather Energy. “We are here to offer multiple product options to Indian customers for their varied mobility needs,” said Ghosh.

VinFast will also continue to expand its retail and service network footprint across India with a target of 75 showrooms nationwide by the end of 2026, up from the current 50 touchpoints. The company is targeting 230 workshops by the end of this year.

Ghosh noted that since VinFast’s entry into India last year with the VF 6 and VF 7, the company has seen steady month-on-month sales growth. March registrations crossed 700 units, placing it among the top 5 selling electric carmakers.

“We will be launching new products. We will also be improving localisation and increasing the service and sales network. The volume will keep on growing,” stated Ghosh.

The company’s new launch -VF MPV 7 - is packed with a 60.13 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a range of 517 kilometres on a full charge (ARAI certified), while fast charging replenishes the battery from 10 to 70 per cent in 30 minutes. Delivering 150 kW and 280 Nm of torque via front-wheel drive, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in under 10 seconds, as claimed by the automaker.