Iran conflict kills oil market surplus, pushed market to deficit: Report

NEW DELHI: The ongoing Iran conflict has sharply reversed the global oil market balance, wiping out last year's surplus and pushing the market into a deficit in early 2026, according to a report by YES Securities.

The report noted that the oil market has "shifted decisively from a position of sizable surplus in 2025 to a materially higher deficit so far in 2026", primarily due to supply disruptions triggered by the conflict. Significant production shut-ins across key oil-producing regions have eroded the buffer that previously kept prices stable.

Before the conflict, global oil markets were comfortably oversupplied, with surplus averaging 2.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) in 2025. However, disruptions intensified in recent months, with production outages estimated at up to 10 mbpd in April 2026, transforming the balance into an average shortfall of 1.4 mbpd during the first four months of the year.

Despite the sharp tightening, the report suggests the deficit may not persist through the year. "We think that the supply loss during March and April will not likely translate into a sustained deficit throughout the year," it said, adding that the conflict is expected to ease soon.

It says "we expect the conflict to end by this month. Therefore, markets are unlikely to remain in a sustained deficit as disruptions ease through the year."