Renault lines up 7 new models in India; bets on EVs, hybrids

French carmaker Renault is planning a strong comeback in India, unveiling on Thursday a seven-product line-up for launch by 2030. The company is also set to introduce the Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP) as it prepares to roll out vehicles in the sub-Rs 10 lakh segment.

Under its ‘futuREady India’ strategy, Renault aims to make India one of its top three global markets by 2030 and is targeting annual revenue of €2 billion from exports, R&D, and components over the next five years.

“By 2030, we will offer a seven-model portfolio in India, spanning key segments from compact cars to larger SUVs, and featuring a full spectrum of electrified powertrains—from strong hybrids to fully electric vehicles,” said Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault India.

The seven vehicles will be based on two complementary platforms — RGEP and the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP) — both of which will be deployed first in India. Designed with a multi-energy approach, these platforms will support internal combustion engines, hybrid systems, and electric powertrains, depending on market needs.

Speaking to media in Chennai, François Provost, CEO, Renault Group, said the company’s R&D centre, with 6,000 engineers, will increasingly focus on developing technologies tailored for Indian consumers.

“Earlier, our R&D facility functioned more like a GCC. Now, we want a team that matches the pace of India. This is a market where there is demand for technology, value for money, and a strong appetite for performance,” he said.