Renault lines up 7 new models in India; bets on EVs, hybrids

French carmaker Renault is planning a strong comeback in India, unveiling on Thursday a seven-product line-up for launch by 2030. The company is also set to introduce the Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP) as it prepares to roll out vehicles in the sub-Rs 10 lakh segment.
Under its ‘futuREady India’ strategy, Renault aims to make India one of its top three global markets by 2030 and is targeting annual revenue of €2 billion from exports, R&D, and components over the next five years.
“By 2030, we will offer a seven-model portfolio in India, spanning key segments from compact cars to larger SUVs, and featuring a full spectrum of electrified powertrains—from strong hybrids to fully electric vehicles,” said Stéphane Deblaise, CEO, Renault India.
The seven vehicles will be based on two complementary platforms — RGEP and the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP) — both of which will be deployed first in India. Designed with a multi-energy approach, these platforms will support internal combustion engines, hybrid systems, and electric powertrains, depending on market needs.
Speaking to media in Chennai, François Provost, CEO, Renault Group, said the company’s R&D centre, with 6,000 engineers, will increasingly focus on developing technologies tailored for Indian consumers.
“Earlier, our R&D facility functioned more like a GCC. Now, we want a team that matches the pace of India. This is a market where there is demand for technology, value for money, and a strong appetite for performance,” he said.
Renault is aiming to raise its market share in India to 5% over the next few years, from below 1% currently. Globally, the company plans to launch 36 vehicles by 2030 — 22 in Europe and 14 in other markets. In India, four models, including the Duster and the upcoming Bridger, will be built on the RGMP platform.
Earlier, Renault used the CMF platform to produce compact models such as the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. This will now transition to RGEP, which will support factory-fitted CNG options, new powertrains, and next-generation digital and electronic architecture. Updated versions of the Kiger and Triber, including CNG variants and a new powertrain for the Triber, will be introduced under this platform, priced below Rs 10 lakh.
The RGMP platform, which will underpin the Duster and Bridger, will anchor Renault’s electrification push, including hybrid and all-wheel-drive options. It supports vehicles ranging from 4.0 to 4.7 metres, along with advanced digital interfaces and multi-energy flexibility.
Overall, Renault plans to build a seven-model portfolio in India, spanning sub-4 metre cars to larger SUVs, and covering ICE, CNG, hybrid, and electric powertrains tailored for the domestic market.
As part of its export strategy, the company is eyeing South America as a key market for vehicles manufactured in India. Earlier, Renault had also indicated plans to export to Africa and Gulf countries from its Indian operations.