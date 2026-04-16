SEZs seek higher duty concessions to counter FTA, China imports

Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units have written to the government seeking higher concessions —or even zero-duty treatment—for supplies to the domestic tariff area (DTA), aligning them with concessional import duties available under free trade agreements (FTAs).

They argued that competing with imports, particularly from China and FTA partner countries, has become increasingly challenging.

According to an official, SEZ units have told the government that their primary competition is not domestic manufacturers in the DTA but imports by traders from FTA countries such as ASEAN, as well as low-cost, high-quality Chinese goods. They have sought higher concessions for specific HSN categories where such imports dominate, to enable SEZ units to effectively substitute these goods.

SEZ units have also demanded that goods supplied from SEZs to the DTA be allowed at concessional duty rates equivalent to those applicable on imports from China or FTA partner countries.

Industry representatives have earlier flagged that the government’s proposed conditional concessional customs duty regime for DTA sales would offer limited or no benefit to most manufacturers. As a one-time measure, the government has allowed SEZ units to undertake DTA sales at concessional customs duty for FY27, subject to 20% value addition and a 30% export-linked cap.