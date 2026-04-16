West Asia conflict hits aviation, tourism, inbound travel dips 15-20%, industry faces Rs 18,000 cr loss: PHDCCI

NEW DELHI: The ongoing West Asia conflict has significantly impacted India's aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors, leading to a 15-20 per cent decline in inbound tourist traffic and an estimated net loss of Rs 18,000 crore for the aviation industry, according to a report released by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

The report, titled "Impact of the West Asia Conflict on India's Tourism, Aviation & Hospitality Sectors," highlighted widespread disruptions across key segments, even as strong domestic demand continues to provide some stability.

India's tourism and hospitality sector, which contributes nearly 8 per cent to GDP and supports over 40 million jobs, had witnessed a strong recovery in 2025. However, fresh geopolitical tensions in early 2026 have introduced new volatility.

The aviation sector has emerged as the most affected, with airlines facing flight cancellations, airspace restrictions and rerouting of international flights. These disruptions have increased flying time by 2-4 hours on key routes, leading to higher fuel consumption and operating costs. Fuel already accounts for 35-40 per cent of airline operating costs, further straining profitability.

The disruption of key Middle East air corridors, among the busiest transit routes globally, has also reduced connectivity efficiency and pushed up airfares.

The report noted a 15-20 per cent decline in inbound tourist traffic, particularly in leisure travel, as global travellers adopt a cautious approach amid geopolitical uncertainty.