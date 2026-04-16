Wipro board approves Rs 15,000 crore buyback; Q1 FY27 guidance cut to negative 2-0%

BENGALURU: Wipro on Thursday said its board has approved its largest-ever share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore through a tender offer, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2027.

The company’s board approved a buyback proposal worth Rs 15,000 crore at a price of Rs 250 per share, subject to shareholder approval. The company said it plans to buy back up to 60 crore equity shares, representing 5.7% of its total paid-up equity share capital. The offer price is at a 19% premium to the closing price of Wipro shares on April 16.

Wipro’s promoter group intends to participate in the Rs 15,000-crore share buyback, said its CFO Aparna Iyer during the Q4 earnings press conference. As of December 31, 2025, promoters and the promoter group of the company held 72.63% stake in the company, exchange data showed.

The IT services major also cut down the guidance for Q1 FY27 to negative 2-0% in constant currency terms. For the March quarter, the company had guided 0-2% sequential growth.

“We were expecting a ramp-up for a large deal that we have won, and it's taking time,” Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, told during the Q4 press conference, adding that the softness was linked to “a very specific client issue” impacting both Q4 and Q1.

Wipro reported a sequential rise in net profit in the quarter ended March, supported by steady revenue growth and strong deal bookings.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,502 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12.3% quarter-on-quarter, but down 2% year-on-year.

Revenue from the IT services business came in at Rs 24,236.3 crore during the quarter, rising 3% sequentially. The operating margin for the quarter stood at 17.3%, down 30 basis points sequentially and 20 basis points from a year ago.

In the March quarter, total bookings stood at $3.45 billion, down 14% year-on-year in constant currency terms. Large deal bookings came in at $1.44 billion, marking a decline of 18.5% on year.