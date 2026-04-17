Aurionpro launches AI-native Fintra platform to aid trade finance operations

BENGALURU: IT firm Aurionpro Solutions has launched Fintra, an AI-native platform designed to transform trade finance by combining automated processing with human oversight.

Fintra is built to handle trade finance instruments such as Letters of Credit, Bank Guarantees, and Documentary Collections using specialised AI agents. The platform includes an operating layer that ensures human governance at every decision point.

Trade finance remains one of the most manual areas in banking. According to the International Chamber of Commerce, around 70% of transactions are rejected on first presentation, with systems that have seen little change in three decades. Fintra aims to rebuild this process from end to end.

The platform uses AI agents for document processing, compliance screening, clause recommendation, and risk scoring. At the same time, bankers remain responsible for oversight, judgement, and client relationships. Integration with SWIFT, general ledger systems, and limits management is built into the platform.

Fintra runs on Aurion AI, the company’s AI-native banking software stack. This includes domain-specific models, an AI engineering framework, and a governed agent runtime connected to core banking systems. The company said more platforms across lending and transaction banking will follow on the same foundation.

Ashish Rai, Group CEO of Aurionpro Solutions, said: “For 25 years, we have built mission-critical software for banks. Fintra is the most important product we have ever launched. We started from a blank screen and asked what trade finance would look like if AI agents handled the mechanical work and bankers focused on what they do best. The answer is Fintra.”

The platform is available for pilot use with banks in India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.