Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, ranks 19th globally

NEW DELHI: Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani to become Asia's richest person, according to the latest data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As per the rankings released on Friday, Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, now ranks 19th globally with a net worth of USD 92.6 billion. In comparison, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, stands at the 20th position with a net worth of USD 90.8 billion.

The development comes as Adani's net worth witnessed a surge, helping him move ahead of Ambani in the global wealth rankings.

Globally, Elon Musk continues to lead the richest person list, holding the top position with a net worth of USD 656 billion. He is followed by Larry Page (Cofounder and board member, Alphabet) at USD 286 billion and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) at USD 269 billion.

Other prominent names in the global rankings include Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) and Larry Ellison (Co-founder of software giant Oracle), reflecting the continued dominance of technology entrepreneurs among the world's richest individuals.