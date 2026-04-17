India emerges as global capital magnet with $4.4 trillion market cap: SEBI chief

He said India’s financial system is playing a growing role in driving economic growth, backed by a projected GDP growth of 7.6 percent for the current fiscal year. He also pointed to the depth of the markets, noting India’s top global ranking in IPO volumes and its third position in capital raised in 2025.

Pandey said India’s capital markets have become a key pillar of the financial system, with the ability to raise funds at a global scale. He added that GDP growth for FY26 was expected to be 7.6 percent.

The discussion noted that India is now seen not just as an emerging market, but as a standalone investment destination. This shift is supported by strong institutions and a diverse mix of sectors, including technology, healthcare and energy. Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) assets are close to US$780 billion, making up about 17 per cent of listed equity. The corporate bond market is also nearing US$650 billion, providing important funding for infrastructure.

Pandey said the regulatory approach aims to balance investor protection, market growth and integrity. Key reforms include the introduction of T+1 settlement, faster IPO timelines, net settlement for FPIs, easier access for global investors, and stronger governance norms for market institutions.

Looking ahead, he said SEBI is working to make it easier for foreign investors to participate. This includes reviewing rules to simplify registration and aligning Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements across regulators.

Plans are also in place to launch a dedicated digital portal for foreign investors and to ease KYC norms for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors, to support private capital and derivatives markets.

Participants said India continues to be a reliable destination for global capital. While issues such as secondary market liquidity and taxation still need attention, the growth of alternative investment funds is helping channel risk capital into emerging sectors such as deep tech and climate technologies.

(With inputs from ANI)