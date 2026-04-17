India urges US to drop Section 301 forced labour probe, push for resolution via BTA talks

India has opposed the US Section 301 investigation into alleged forced labour practices, arguing that Washington has failed to identify any specific policies or practices in India that lead to such violations. In its official rebuttal submitted to the United States Trade Representative (USTR), New Delhi has urged the US to refrain from unilateral measures and instead resolve concerns through bilateral trade agreement (BTA) talks.

“India further submits that the present investigation does not satisfy the legal requirements for initiation under Sections 301 and 302 of the Act. India requests the USTR to make a negative determination and terminate the investigation,” the government said in its submission.

India has argued that, in the absence of any clearly identified policy linked to forced labour across export sectors, the probe unfairly shifts the burden of proof onto the country. It has also submitted a detailed, sector-wise rebuttal addressing the allegations.

For instance, India stated that its textile exporters do not rely on cotton imports from high-risk regions such as Xinjiang. It added that imports of man-made fibres or accessories from countries like China are typically buyer-driven and subject to stringent compliance checks by global brands.

The rebuttal comes ahead of the next round of BTA negotiations between the two countries. The Indian negotiating team, led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain, is set to visit Washington next week for the first in-person round of talks after the US Supreme Court struck down tariffs imposed by the US administration.

On the trade front, India noted that existing US laws — such as Section 307 of the Tariff Act — already prohibit imports suspected of being produced using forced labour, making a parallel Section 301 investigation redundant. It also maintained that there is no evidence to suggest that Indian exports gain any unfair competitive advantage from such practices.

The government has reiterated its request for the US to terminate the investigation and issue a negative determination, while expressing willingness to engage constructively through consultations.

“India remains willing to engage constructively with the United States in the ongoing investigation, including through consultations,” the rebuttal said.