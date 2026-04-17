Indian digital ad market likely to double to USD 22 bn by 2030: Report

NEW DELHI: The digital advertisement market in India is likely to double in the next five years, reaching up to USD 22 billion by 2030, market research firm Redseer Consulting said on Friday.

According to the latest report released by Redseer, digital advertising spend growth is outpacing the broader economy with the segment accounting for 70-75 per cent of total global ad spend in 2025 and is growing at 3-5 times the pace of global real GDP in 2025.

"Indian digital ad market is currently at USD 11 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow at 10-15 per cent compound annual growth rate in the range of USD 19 billion to USD 22 billion by 2030," Redseer Consulting senior consultant Madhav Gulati told PTI.

Geographically, the United States holds the largest share at around 46 per cent of global digital ad spend in 2025, followed by China at around 24 per cent share.

The share of India is around 1 per cent at present, according to the report.

Global digital advertising market to cross USD 1.2 trillion by 2030.

According to the report, mobile dominates within digital, commanding over 65 per cent share.

"Mobile accounts for 65-70 per cent of all digital ad spends, and within mobile, in-app advertising commands 80-85 per cent share in the US and is growing faster than the broader mobile category," the report said.