PNGRB launches LPG pipeline bidding; oil prices fall after Strait of Hormuz reopening

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has initiated the bidding process for the development of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) pipeline infrastructure to eliminate bulk movement to the extent possible.

As part of this initiative, nine LPG pipeline projects have been identified for development. Currently, PNGRB is in the process of concluding bid proposals for four pipelines. The cumulative length of these proposed pipelines is nearly 2,500 km, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of the initiative. The pipelines include the Cherlapally–Nagpur Pipeline, Shikrapur–Hubli–Goa Pipeline, Paradip–Raipur Pipeline, and Jhansi–Sitarganj Pipeline.

The regulatory body said that these pipelines would attract a tentative investment of around Rs12,500 crore. Moreover, the move is expected to curb accidents associated with LPG transportation by road.

The regulatory body, in a press note, said that these pipelines would also act as storage during times of need and help address supply security crises in the country.

The proposed pipelines are designed to connect key supply sources, including refineries and import terminals, with LPG bottling plants, thereby ensuring seamless evacuation and distribution of LPG across multiple regions.

“India's LPG consumption in cooking and commercial end use is recognised to be crucial. There is a need to connect ports and refineries with bottling plants efficiently. While pipelines are the preferred mode for transportation, a significant volume is still carried by bulk tankers,” the regulatory body said.