Below-normal monsoon, West Asia conflict cloud India's agriculture outlook

NEW DELHI: A looming below-normal monsoon forecast and the ongoing West Asia conflict has cast a shadow over the future of the Indian agricultural sector as it threatens to disrupt production and rural economic growth.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its first long-range forecast for the 2026 Southwest Monsoon, estimating rainfall at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). This projection represents the lowest initial forecast in at least 25 years and indicates a sharp reversal from the above-normal rainfall recorded during 2024 and 2025.

Bank of Baroda noted that the performance of the monsoon carries heavy weight for the broader economy. "Total rainfall has a close relation with both kharif and rabi output and hence will have an impact on overall growth in farm income and hence rural consumption," the Bank stated.

The geopolitical situation in West Asia further complicates the outlook for the current year. The conflict has caused disruptions in the supply of gas, which is a primary component in the production of essential farming inputs.

"A good supply of water is a necessary condition for a good harvest although this year, due to the disruptions caused in supply of gas due to the war, other inputs that go into agriculture like availability and cost of fertilizers and pesticides will also have a bearing on the final outcome," the statement added.

Given that irrigation coverage in India ranged from only 50 to 60 per cent over the last five years, rainfall remains vital for several crops, especially those grown in the interior regions. Beyond field crops, the monsoon determines reservoir levels for year-round water supplies and influences allied agricultural activities.