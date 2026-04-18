HDFC Bank Q4 profit rises 9.1% to Rs 19,122 crore; board declares final, special dividends

MUMBAI: The largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, has reported a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter, with a 9.1% year-on-year growth in standalone net income at Rs 19,122 crore. For the full year, profit grew 10.9% to Rs 74,670 crore.

The key operational metric, net interest income, grew at a tepid 3.2% to Rs 33,080 crore in the March quarter. However, a drop in provisions and robust fee income, including higher treasury gains despite a marginal hit due to the Reserve Bank-ordered forex unwinding, supported earnings. The bank did not disclose the quantum of the forex hit. Total revenue grew 5% to Rs 46,280 crore for the quarter.

Key profitability metric net interest margin stood at 3.38% on total assets for the quarter and at 3.53% for the full year based on interest-earning assets. Asset quality improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.15% from 1.33%, while net non-performing assets fell to 0.33% from 0.38%. Provisions and contingencies for the quarter stood at Rs 2,610 crore, while the total credit cost ratio was 0.35.

Other income rose to Rs 13,200 crore, of which fees and commissions contributed Rs 9,220 crore, up from Rs 8,530 crore. Gains from foreign exchange and derivatives stood at Rs 1,490 crore, up from Rs 1,440 crore, while net trading and mark-to-market gains rose to Rs 820 crore from Rs 390 crore. Miscellaneous income, including recoveries and dividends, stood flat at Rs 1,670 crore, the bank said during the concall on Saturday.

Expenses rose to Rs 18,480 crore from Rs 17,560 crore, while the cost-to-income ratio stood at 39.9.

The balance sheet expanded to Rs 43.65 lakh crore from Rs 39.10 lakh crore in March 2025, while total business rose to Rs 60.7 lakh crore. Of this, deposits stood at Rs 31.05 lakh crore, up 10% year-on-year, while advances were Rs 29.64 lakh crore, an increase of 12% year-on-year. Average CASA deposits stood at Rs 9.18 lakh crore, up 10.8% year-on-year and 2.2% over the December quarter. CASA deposits comprised 34.1% of total deposits.

Speaking on the issue of AT1 bond mis-selling, chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan, attending an earnings call for the first time since taking over five years ago, said the matter is under probe, but claimed the complainants were not uninformed investors and were individuals seeking higher returns.